Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships
Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds. Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's 3000m while teammate Lamarche won bronze on Friday at Four Continents Championships.
Fellow Canadian Béatrice Lamarche joins Maltais on 3,000m podium with bronze
Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships.
Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.
Maltais followed up Dubreuil's performance by taking top spot in the women's 3000-metres with a time of four minutes three seconds.
Fellow Canadian Béatrice Lamarche recorded a personal best of 4:10 to win bronze in the same race.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?