Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.

Maltais followed up Dubreuil's performance by taking top spot in the women's 3000-metres with a time of four minutes three seconds.

Fellow Canadian Béatrice Lamarche recorded a personal best of 4:10 to win bronze in the same race.