Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds. Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's 3000m while teammate Lamarche won bronze on Friday at Four Continents Championships.

Fellow Canadian Béatrice Lamarche joins Maltais on 3,000m podium with bronze

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, shown in this March 2022 file photo, took gold in the men's 500m on Friday in Quebec City. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.

Maltais followed up Dubreuil's performance by taking top spot in the women's 3000-metres with a time of four minutes three seconds.

Fellow Canadian Béatrice Lamarche recorded a personal best of 4:10 to win bronze in the same race.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now