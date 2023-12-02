Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen earns silver in World Cup stop in Norway

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen raced to a silver medal in the men's 10,000m speed skating event on Saturday at the World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway.

The 37-year-old from Calgary stopped the clock at 13 minutes 12.33 seconds, which was 9.62 seconds behind Saturday's gold medallist and Beijing 2022 bronze medallist, Davide Ghiotto of Italy.

Michele Malfatti, also from Italy, rounded out the podium.

Bloemen holds the Olympic record in the event with his gold-medal performance in Pyeongchang 2018, where he also won silver in the 5,000m race.

WATCH | Bloemen skates to a World Cup silver medal in Stavanger:

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to a World Cup silver medal in Stavanger Duration 14:51 Featured Video Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won a silver medal in the men's 10,000-metre race at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Stavanger, Norway.

Live action from Stavanger continues on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.