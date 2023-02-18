Blondin, teammates collect speed skating silver medal for Canada in team sprint
Women's trio more comfortable with each other 3 weeks from world championships
Canadians Ivanie Blondin, Brooklyn McDougall and Carolina Hiller captured a silver medal for Canada in the team sprint event at a World Cup speed skating competition Saturday in Poland.
Ivanie, of Ottawa, McDougall, of Calgary, and Hiller, of Prince George, B.C., posted a time of one minute 28.73 seconds to finish behind the U.S. (1:27.92). China was third (1:29.51).
"I am so grateful to be standing on the podium with Ivanie and Carolina again," McDougall told Speed Skating Canada. "With each race, we are learning how to skate together, which has helped us gain more confidence. We are looking forward to seeing what we can do at world championships [March 10 to 12 in Seoul, South Korea]."
Saturday's result helped the U.S. edge Canada in the overall World Cup rankings (168 points to 162).
WATCH | Women's trio collects team sprint silver medal:
Blondin was also seventh in the women's 1,500-metre event.
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., was sixth in the men's 500 metres but still finished atop the overall standings by 20 points over friend and rival Yuma Murakami of Japan.
Other Canadian results:
Women's 1,500
- Ivanie Blondin — 7th
- Maddison Pearman (Ponoka, Ont.) — 17th
- Béatrice Lamarche (Quebec City) — 18th
- Alexa Scott (Clandeboye, Man.) — 19th
Men's 500
Christopher Fiola (Montreal) — 20th
Men's 5,000
- Graeme Fish (Moose Jaw, Sask.) — 13th
On Sunday, medals and overall season titles will be awarded in the men's and women's 1,000 metres and Mass Start. Live coverage continues at 7:45 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH | Full coverage of Saturday's World Cup in Poland:
With files from CBC Sports
