Coming Up

Watch Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann compete for another Olympic medal

Watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Live action from the 'Ice Ribbon' on Thursday includes the women's 5,000 metres final, featuring Canadian skater Isabelle Weidemann.

Live coverage of women's 5,000-metre final begins on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET

Speed Skating - Women's 5000m Final

Watch the Women's 5000m in Speed Skating on Day 6 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the 'Ice Ribbon' on Thursday includes the women's 5,000 metres final, featuring Canadian skater Isabelle Weidemann.

Fellow Canadian Ivanie Blondin made the decision to withdraw from the event to focus on the upcoming Olympic team pursuit event.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

Weidemann will be looking for her second medal of the Beijing Games, having picked up a bronze in the women's 3,000m final on Saturday. That medal moment was also Team Canada's first of the Games.

WATCH | Weidemann captures Canada's 1st medal at Beijing 2022:

Isabelle Weidemann captures bronze for Canada's 1st medal of Beijing 2022

5 days ago
Duration 5:30
Ottawa speed skater Isabelle Weidemann wins the bronze medal in the women's 3000m event at Beijing 2022 with a time of 3:58.64.
