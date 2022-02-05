Watch Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann compete for another Olympic medal
Live coverage of women's 5,000-metre final begins on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Live action from the 'Ice Ribbon' on Thursday includes the women's 5,000 metres final, featuring Canadian skater Isabelle Weidemann.
Fellow Canadian Ivanie Blondin made the decision to withdraw from the event to focus on the upcoming Olympic team pursuit event.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
Weidemann will be looking for her second medal of the Beijing Games, having picked up a bronze in the women's 3,000m final on Saturday. That medal moment was also Team Canada's first of the Games.
WATCH | Weidemann captures Canada's 1st medal at Beijing 2022:
