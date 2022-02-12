Watch as Canada's women's team pursuit, men's 500m skaters compete in Beijing
Canadian Laurent Dubreuil a strong medal contender in latter event
Click on the video player above to watch Canadians compete in long track speed skating at the Beijing Olympics.
First up is the team pursuit quarter-finals, where Canada's trio featuring two-time medallist at these Games Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais enter competition as favourites.
The Canadians won the final three World Cup races of the season ahead of the Olympics.
At 3:53 a.m. ET, Laurent Dubreuil leads three Canadian men into the 500-metre finals. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., has reached the podium in 11 consecutive World Cup races in the distance, including two wins this season. The 29-year-old also owns the world-leading time in the 500m.
Canadian Olympic veteran Gilmore Junio and first-time Olympian Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu will also compete.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?