Watch as Canada's women's team pursuit, men's 500m skaters compete in Beijing

First up is the team pursuit quarter-finals, where Canada's trio featuring two-time medallist at these Games Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais enter competition as favourites.

The Canadians won the final three World Cup races of the season ahead of the Olympics.

The top four teams of eight advance. The semifinals and finals are both set to occur on Tuesday at the Ice Ribbon.

At 3:53 a.m. ET, Laurent Dubreuil leads three Canadian men into the 500-metre finals. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., has reached the podium in 11 consecutive World Cup races in the distance, including two wins this season. The 29-year-old also owns the world-leading time in the 500m.

He'll skate in the final pairing.

Canadian Olympic veteran Gilmore Junio and first-time Olympian Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu will also compete.