Watch legendary broadcaster Steve Armitage make his final call with Olympic speed skating
Longtime CBC voice wrapping decorated career with mass start at 2 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the men's and women's speed skating mass start events at the Beijing Olympics.
Action begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET.
It'll be the final call for legendary CBC broadcaster Steve Armitage, who announced on Friday his plans to retire following the Beijing Games.
The 78-year-old worked 18 Olympics over more than 50 years with the public broadcaster.
WATCH | A look back at some of Steve Armitage's best calls:
In the women's competition, Canada's Ivanie Blondin aims for her second medal of these Games after winning team pursuit gold.
Valerie Maltais, also part of the team pursuit trio, is entered in the mass start too.
Canadians Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu are in the field for the men's event.
The duo scored silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2020 worlds.
Canada is sitting on four speed skating medals in Beijing — three of which were won by Isabelle Weidemann (team pursuit gold, 5,000m silver, 3,000m bronze). Laurent Dubreuil also collected silver in the men's 1,000m.
WATCH | Blondin, Maltais, Weidemann clinch team pursuit gold:
