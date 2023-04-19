Canada to host 5 international speed skating events next season
Canada will host five international speed skating events in the 2023-24 season. Montreal will host back-to-back short-track speed skating World Cups on Oct. 20-22 and again on Oct. 27-29.
Four World Cup events in Quebec precede long track world championships in Calgary
The following weekend will see nearby Laval, Que., host the ISU's Four Continents Short Track Championships on Nov. 3-5.
Quebec City will host a speed skating World Cup Feb. 2-4.
Finally, Calgary will welcome the ISU World Speed Skating Championships at the Olympic Oval on Feb. 15-18.
The world championships will be the first time Canada hosts the Olympic single distance format since 2009, when the test event for the 2010 Vancouver Games was held at the Richmond Olympic Oval.
