Canada's Dubreuil looks to continue medal streak at speed skating World Cup in Calgary
Fellow Canadians Bloemen, Blondin also eyeing multiple podiums at home event
Like several of his Canadian teammates, Laurent Dubreuil has set his sights on winning World Cup long-track speed skating medals in Calgary this weekend.
The 29-year-old from Levis, Que., has won six straight medals in the men's 500 metres on the World Cup circuit this season (one gold, two silver, three bronze) and would like nothing more than to keep his streak alive in the friendly confines of Calgary's Olympic Oval.
"I think the real advantage comes from knowing the ice," said Dubreuil, who's first in the men's 500 World Cup standings just ahead of Japanese sprinters Tatsuya Shinhama and Wataru Morishige.
"This for sure gives us an advantage, just being comfortable in the facility. Nothing is new for us here. We've done good in the past here and I think we have the potential to do it again this time."
Dubreuil will have two shots to win medals in the 500 metres with races on Friday and Sunday. After winning bronze last Sunday in Salt Lake City in a personal best time of 34:05 seconds, he's hoping to go even faster in his continued attempt to break Jeremy Wotherspoon's Canadian record of 34:03.
"That's a mythical time in speed skating," said Dubreuil, who will also compete in the men's 1,500 on Sunday. "To have a chance to even beat it, it's humbling. It's definitely a goal of mine.
"For it to have actually stood 14 years and counting — because I'm not sure if I can beat it right now — it shows how good Jeremy really was."
WATCH | Dubreuil earns bronze in Salt Lake City:
Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen also has a chance to win multiple medals as he'll compete in the men's 5,000 on Friday afternoon before he hopes to help Canada reach the podium in men's team pursuit on Sunday.
"I had a little bit of a hard competition last weekend where I couldn't really find my energy after a short period with a lot of stress leading into that World Cup," admitted Bloemen, who's sitting second in the men's 5,000 World Cup standings behind Sweden's Nils van der Poel.
"I got on top of that now, so I'm getting my energy back. Hopefully I'll be my old self again, or at least a lot better than last week. I really want to show my best race at home."
Blondin eyes multiple podiums
Like Dubreuil and Bloemen, Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin has a chance to reach the podium more than once. Along with Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., Blondin will start the event by competing in the women's 3,000m race on Friday afternoon.
"I think it'll be really fun for all of us," said Blondin, who's ranked seventh in the World Cup standings at the 3,000 distance, while Weidemann sits in second and Maltais is in 13th. "In the past, I've been on the podium many times in the 3K. I'm maybe not aiming directly for the podium, but I'm trying to get a little bit higher ranking."
WATCH | Blondin wins mass start gold:
The top-ranked trio of Blondin, Weidemann and Maltais will then look to skate to their fourth straight World Cup gold medal in women's team pursuit on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, Blondin will compete in both the women's 1,500 and mass start. While looking to improve on her standing of 12th in the 1,500, Blondin is heading into the mass start as the top-ranked competitor.
"It's a long day and I obviously have to prepare myself mentally for that one," she said. "It's always a little bit of a struggle, but last weekend went phenomenally well. I won the mass start, so I was really happy about that."
The Canadian contingent will include 16 men and 11 women and it's the last chance for the skaters to pre-qualify for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.
"It's still far away, the Olympics, so I wouldn't say it's a tune-up for the Games," Dubreuil said. "It's the last push until we can rest a bit and train again after, which is something I'm forward to."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?