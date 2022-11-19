Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Laurent Dubreuil collects speed skating gold for Canada at World Cup in the Netherlands

Laurent Dubreuil, the reigning speed skating World Cup champion over 500 metres, was in winning form on Saturday, taking the men's race in 34.34 seconds, just 27-100ths off the track record in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Teammates Christopher Fiola, Cédrik Brunet place 8th, 19th in Heerenveen

CBC Sports ·
Quebec City's Laurent Dubreuil was victorious in the men's 500 metres on Saturday, reaching the finish line in 34.34 seconds at a speed skating World Cup stop in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/Canadian Press/File)

Laurent Dubreuil, the reigning speed skating World Cup champion over 500 metres, was in winning form on Saturday.

The 30-year-old from Quebec City took the men's race in 34.34 seconds in Heerenveen, Netherlands after picking up a silver medal at last week's season opener in Stavanger, Norway.

Dubreuil, who prevailed in 10 of 12 races last season, fell 27-100ths of a second shy of the track record on Saturday, set by Tatsuya Shinhama on March 8, 2020.

The 33.61 world mark by Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia has stood since March 9, 2019.

Wataru Morishige of Japan was 11-100ths back of Dubreuil on Saturday in 34.45. Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands finished third (34.69).

Montreal's Christopher Fiola (34.91) and Cédrik Brunet (35.42) of Gatineau, Que., placed eighth and 19th.

WATCH | Dubreuil clinches overall 2021-22 season title in 500m:

Canadian Dubreuil clinches overall World Cup title in 500m speed skating

8 months ago
Duration 1:54
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished fourth in his 500-metre race, but was still able to claim the overall season championship.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now