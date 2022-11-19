Laurent Dubreuil collects speed skating gold for Canada at World Cup in the Netherlands

Laurent Dubreuil, the reigning speed skating World Cup champion over 500 metres, was in winning form on Saturday.

The 30-year-old from Quebec City took the men's race in 34.34 seconds in Heerenveen, Netherlands after picking up a silver medal at last week's season opener in Stavanger, Norway.

Dubreuil, who prevailed in 10 of 12 races last season, fell 27-100ths of a second shy of the track record on Saturday, set by Tatsuya Shinhama on March 8, 2020.

The 33.61 world mark by Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia has stood since March 9, 2019.

Wataru Morishige of Japan was 11-100ths back of Dubreuil on Saturday in 34.45. Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands finished third (34.69).

Montreal's Christopher Fiola (34.91) and Cédrik Brunet (35.42) of Gatineau, Que., placed eighth and 19th.

