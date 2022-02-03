Speed skater Blondin handling the pressure better as she pursues 1st Olympic medal

The pressure of the Olympics can rip apart the foundation of even the most grounded athletes, wreaking havoc on years of training and leaving many wondering what might have been.

It's something Canadian long track speed skater Ivanie Blondin knows all too well.

A self-proclaimed "emotional wreck sometimes," Blondin spiralled during the Olympics four years ago in Pyeongchang. She thought she was prepared, but when things started swinging out of balance she was unable to reel herself back in.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished fifth in the 5,000 metres, sixth in the 3,000m and in the race she's been dominant in at times, the mass start, she finished 19th.

"The Olympic push is hard. It's hard to push through it. Sometimes it's not going to feel great but that's part of the game," she told CBC Sports.

During the national championships last October, Blondin felt that spiral again. She started the competition with unsatisfactory results and doubt began to creep in.

WATCH | My Story: Ivanie Blondin's long road to find joy on the ice:

My Story: Ivanie Blondin's long road to find joy on the ice Duration 2:35 Ivanie Blondin was poised to climb onto the podium in PyeongChang. Coming off of several successful seasons, the weight of expectation proved to be too heavy, and Blondin left her second Games without a medal. Since then, she has walked and skated the long road back—overcoming depression, finding new joy in skating, and getting back her scrappy form. She’s ready for Beijing—and a possible historic medal run. 2:35

This time though, there was no panic. She's surrounded herself with people who remind her of what she's trying to accomplish and lift her up when a performance doesn't go as planned.

Blondin has built a support system around her as she heads into her third Olympics, at the heart two teammates — Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais — who have become vital to her success.

"I rely on them a lot. Izzy (Weidemann) was there for me. She gave me a hug and reminded me I'm human," Blondin said. "It's nice to have those moments and that reassurance."

Blondin, Weidemann and Valérie Maltais have become a high-powered speed skating trio. They've been pushing each other during training sessions and supporting one another away from the ice. It's an ultra-competitive environment but the skaters aren't letting their desire to win get in the way of their relationship.

Canadian speed skaters Isabelle Weidemann, left, Valérie Maltais, centre left, Maddison Pearman, centre right, and Ivanie Blondin, right, round the track during a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Blondin, Maltais and Weidemann have won the team pursuit three times on the World Cup circuit this season. They are favoured to win gold in the event scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Beijing.

"It's a really important race for us and I think we can do amazing things given what we've done in the past," Blondin said.

The 31-year-old is skating in her third Olympics. She'll be the busiest member of the team, also competing in the 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and mass start.

"There are times I've pushed myself too much. I feel I know where that fine line is now," Blondin said. "I'm putting less pressure on myself than I was four years ago."

WATCH | Blondin's triumphant 2021 season:

Ivanie Blondin's triumphant 2021 Duration 1:03 2021 has been quite a year for Ivanie Blondin as she dominated on the World Cup stage. Watch some of her most impressive medal wins as she gears up for Beijing 2022. 1:03

Working through challenges of the pandemic

Part of the reason the skaters have been able to foster this healthy environment is because of what was taken away from them during last season. In addition to the training complications because of the pandemic, the Calgary Oval where they train was shut down due to maintenance issues.

It forced the team outside onto lakes, into their basements and more than anything pushed them to get creative.

National coach Bart Schouten has nothing but praise for the skaters and how they've dealt with all the changes to their training over the last two years.

"We've set up a culture where everyone feels respected. It takes authenticity. We probably have the best team atmosphere we've ever had," he said.

"It goes in all directions and everyone is learning from each other. We feel really good about where we are and our team. We're all working well together."

"We learned a lot of resiliency last year. I think it's made our team so much stronger," Weidemann said. "There's a lot of energy. We're excited. I think that has a lot to do with last year. Because we couldn't train and couldn't be together. I think everybody is so grateful to be back. That attitude of gratitude has fuelled all of us."

Aiming to leave it all out there

Weidemann is skating stronger than ever. Three times on the World Cup this season she's won medals in individual events, including two silver medals in the 3,000m and a silver in the 5,000m.

Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais will all skate in the 3,000m event Saturday afternoon in Beijing.

"In 2018 I fell short of my ability. I was not technically great. The last four years I've had this goal of going to the Olympics and performing my best. I want to feel I skated my absolute best," Weidemann said.

"If I'm able to do that I'll be happy."

And then there's Maltais, who is making her fourth Olympic appearance.

But there's a massive difference from the last three — she's traded in the short track skates for the long track skates.

After the 2018 Olympics, Maltais made the move to Calgary to be with her fiancé Jordan Belchos, also a member of the speed skating team.

The 31-year-old from Saguenay, Que., wasn't entirely sure what the future looked like but knew she still had the passion and desire to compete. So she started long track speed skating. It's been successful.

"The biggest difference between short track and long track is racing against the clock. It's been my biggest challenge," Maltais said.

In October, she captured the national championship title in the 1,000m.

In Beijing, Maltais will compete in the 3,000m, mass start and team pursuit events.

"Success for me will look like I did everything to have the best performance. That's what's beautiful about long track speed skating. It's only about what you can control," Maltais said.