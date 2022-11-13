Ivanie Blondin upends Olympic speed skating champ Schouten in women's mass start

With last February's Olympic final undoubtedly fresh in her mind, silver medallist Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa got the best of champion Irene Schouten this time around, edging the Dutch speed skater at the finish line Sunday to take the first mass start of the women's World Cup season in Stavanger, Norway.

Blondin stopped the clock in eight minutes 58.72 seconds, 8-100ths of a second ahead of Schouten's teammate, Marijke Groenewoud (8:58.80), while Schouten reached in 8:59.05 for third.

On Saturday, Blondin won gold in women's team pursuit with fellow 2022 Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa and Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., who placed seventh in Sunday's mass start in 9:02.52.

Also Saturday, the 32-year-old Blondin narrowly missed the podium in the 1,500 metres, finishing 6-100ths behind third-place Groenewoud.

WATCH | Blondin beats Groenewoud for mass start win at World Cup opener: