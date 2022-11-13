Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Ivanie Blondin upends Olympic speed skating champ Schouten in women's mass start

With last February's Olympic final undoubtedly fresh in her mind, silver medallist Ivanie Blondin of Canada got the best of champion Irene Schouten this time around, edging the Dutch speed skater at the finish line Sunday in the first mass start of the World Cup season.

Ottawa native won gold in Saturday's women's team pursuit at World Cup opener

CBC Sports ·
Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa reacts after defeating Dutch speed skaters Marijke Groenewoud and Irene Schouten in the first women's mass start of the World Cup season on Sunday in Stavanger, Norway. Blondin clocked 8:58.72, 8-100ths of a second ahead of Groenewoud. (Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

With last February's Olympic final undoubtedly fresh in her mind, silver medallist Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa got the best of champion Irene Schouten this time around, edging the Dutch speed skater at the finish line Sunday to take the first mass start of the women's World Cup season in Stavanger, Norway.

Blondin stopped the clock in eight minutes 58.72 seconds, 8-100ths of a second ahead of Schouten's teammate, Marijke Groenewoud (8:58.80), while Schouten reached in 8:59.05 for third.

On Saturday, Blondin won gold in women's team pursuit with fellow 2022 Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa and Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., who placed seventh in Sunday's mass start in 9:02.52.

Also Saturday, the 32-year-old Blondin narrowly missed the podium in the 1,500 metres, finishing 6-100ths behind third-place Groenewoud.

WATCH | Blondin beats Groenewoud for mass start win at World Cup opener:

Ivanie Blondin wins gold medal at speed skating World Cup

2 hours ago
Duration 11:43
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin came out on top in the women's mass start final with a time of 8:58.72 at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event in Stavanger.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now