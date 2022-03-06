Valerie Maltais finishes as top Canadian at speed skating worlds
Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was the top Canadian finisher at the 2022 world speed skating championships.
Saguenay, Que., native skates to 10th in women's allround
Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was the top Canadian finisher at the 2022 world speed skating championships.
The 31-year-old finished 10th in the women's allround competition, one spot ahead of Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin. Winnipeg's Lindsey Kent finished in 16th place out of the 18-woman competition.
Triple Beijing Olympic gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the allround competition, while Japan's Miho Takagi and fellow Dutch teammate Antoinette de Jong came second and third, respectively.
Maltais, Blondin and Kent did not participate in the final 5,000-metre race.
WATCH | 4th and final day of the speed skating worlds:
On the men's side of the competition, Markham's Jordan Belchos and Dutch-Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen finished 17th and 20th in the 21-man allround event, respectively.
Swedish star Nils van der Poel won gold in the allround competition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?