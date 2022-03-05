Ivanie Blondin leads Canadian contingent at speed skating worlds
Double Olympic-medallist sits 10th in women's allround heading into last day of competition
Double Beijing medallist Ivanie Blondin is the top Canadian competitor so far at the 2022 world speed skating championships.
Japan's Miho Takagi, who won four medals at the Beijing Games, leads the allround competition.
Blondin won a silver medal in the Olympic mass start race and a gold in the team pursuit along with teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.
Weidemann, who was Canada's closing-ceremony flagbearer for her triple-medal Olympics, isn't in Hamar participating. Maltais is, however, and she finds herself in 12th place in the allround standings.
Both the men's and women's allround competitions will conclude on Sunday.
With files from CBC Sports
