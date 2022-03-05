Skip to Main Content

Ivanie Blondin leads Canadian contingent at speed skating worlds

Double Beijing medallist Ivanie Blondin is the top Canadian competitor so far at the 2022 world speed skating championships.

Double Olympic-medallist sits 10th in women's allround heading into last day of competition

The Canadian Press ·
Ivanie Blondin of Canada, seen here at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, leads all Canadian entrants Saturday at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships heading into the last day of competition. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Ottawa native is currently in 10th place midway through the women's allround competition after she finished in sixth and 11th place in the 500-metre and 3,000-metre races respectively on Saturday.

Japan's Miho Takagi, who won four medals at the Beijing Games, leads the allround competition.

Blondin won a silver medal in the Olympic mass start race and a gold in the team pursuit along with teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.

Weidemann, who was Canada's closing-ceremony flagbearer for her triple-medal Olympics, isn't in Hamar participating. Maltais is, however, and she finds herself in 12th place in the allround standings.

On the men's side, Canadians Ted-Jan Bloemen and Jordan Belchos find themselves in 18th and 20th place, respectively, in the allround contest.

Both the men's and women's allround competitions will conclude on Sunday.

For more coverage of the event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET, and visit the following link for streaming at 8:00 a.m. ET Sunday, featuring the allround competition.

With files from CBC Sports

