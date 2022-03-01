Watch the ISU world speed skating championships from Norway
Watch live action from the ISU world speed skating championships in Hamar, Norway — featuring sprint and allround combinations, and team sprint competitions.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU world speed skating championships in Hamar, Norway — featuring sprint and allround combinations, and team sprint competitions.
Coverage from Hamar Olympic Hall kicks off on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. ET with the first women's 500-metre sprint competition. A full streaming schedule is listed below.
The event features Canadian Olympians Laurent Dubreuil, Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais, Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Brooklyn McDougall and Maddison Pearman. Dubreuil is aiming to win gold in the men's sprint competition after winning silver in the men's 1,000m in Beijing.
For more coverage of this event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.
Streaming schedule
(All times are Eastern Standard Time)
Thursday
- 11:20 a.m. 1st women's 500m - sprint
- 11:58 a.m. 1st men's 500m - sprint
- 12:39 p.m. 1st women's 1,000m - sprint
- 1:23 p.m. 1st men's 1,000m - sprint
Friday
- 11:30 a.m. 2nd women's 500m - sprint
- 11:58 a.m. 2nd men's 500m - sprint
- 12:39 p.m. 2nd women's 1,000m - sprint
- 1:23 p.m. 2nd men's 1,000m - sprint
Saturday
- 8 a.m. women's 500m - allround
- 8:28 a.m. men's 500m - allround
- 9:07 a.m. women's 3,000m - allround
- 10:16 a.m. men's 5,000m - allround
- 12:04 p.m. women's team sprint
- 12:15 p.m. men's team sprint
Sunday
- 8 a.m. women's 1,500m - allround
- 8:48 a.m. men's 1,500m - allround
- 9:35 a.m. women's 5,000m - allround
- 10:25 a.m. men's 10,000m - allround
