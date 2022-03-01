Watch the ISU world speed skating championships from Norway

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU world speed skating championships in Hamar, Norway — featuring sprint and allround combinations, and team sprint competitions.

Coverage from Hamar Olympic Hall kicks off on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. ET with the first women's 500-metre sprint competition. A full streaming schedule is listed below.

The event features Canadian Olympians Laurent Dubreuil, Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais, Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Brooklyn McDougall and Maddison Pearman. Dubreuil is aiming to win gold in the men's sprint competition after winning silver in the men's 1,000m in Beijing.

For more coverage of this event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

Streaming schedule

(All times are Eastern Standard Time)

Thursday

11:20 a.m. 1st women's 500m - sprint

1st women's 500m - sprint 11:58 a.m. 1st men's 500m - sprint

1st men's 500m - sprint 12:39 p.m. 1st women's 1,000m - sprint

1st women's 1,000m - sprint 1:23 p.m. 1st men's 1,000m - sprint

Friday

11:30 a.m. 2nd women's 500m - sprint

2nd women's 500m - sprint 11:58 a.m. 2nd men's 500m - sprint

2nd men's 500m - sprint 12:39 p.m. 2nd women's 1,000m - sprint

2nd women's 1,000m - sprint 1:23 p.m. 2nd men's 1,000m - sprint

Saturday

8 a.m. women's 500m - allround

women's 500m - allround 8:28 a.m. men's 500m - allround

men's 500m - allround 9:07 a.m. women's 3,000m - allround

women's 3,000m - allround 10:16 a.m. men's 5,000m - allround

men's 5,000m - allround 12:04 p.m. women's team sprint

women's team sprint 12:15 p.m. men's team sprint

Sunday

8 a.m. women's 1,500m - allround

women's 1,500m - allround 8:48 a.m. men's 1,500m - allround

men's 1,500m - allround 9:35 a.m. women's 5,000m - allround

women's 5,000m - allround 10:25 a.m. men's 10,000m - allround

WATCH | Canada's Laurent Dubreuil skates to silver in men's 1,000m at Beijing Olympics: