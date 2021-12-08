Watch World Cup speed skating from Calgary
Watch live coverage from the fourth stop of the World Cup speed skating season in Calgary.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the World Cup speed skating event at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET and runs through the weekend, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
You can watch more speed skating action on Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.