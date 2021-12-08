Skip to Main Content
Speed Skating·Coming Up

Watch World Cup speed skating from Calgary

Watch live coverage from the fourth stop of the World Cup speed skating season in Calgary.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

ISU Speed Skating World Cup on CBC: Calgary

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Speed skating action will be featured from the Calgary Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the World Cup speed skating event at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET and runs through the weekend, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch more speed skating action on Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now