Watch Four Continents speed skating from Calgary

Watch live coverage from the Four Continents speed skating event in Calgary.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships on CBC - Calgary

Speed skating action will be featured from the Calgary Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Four Continents speed skating event at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET and continues on Thursday (3 p.m. ET) and Friday (3 p.m. ET).

For more speed skating coverage, check out the latest Player's Own Voice podcast episode with Laurent Dubreuil, whose best-ever season he credits to his baby daughter, Rose.

 

