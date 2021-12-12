ISU cancels Four Continents short track speed skating championships in Utah
The Four Continents short track speed skating championships in January have been cancelled because of expected limited attendance due to the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
The International Skating Union says it was told that several countries won't attend the meet that had been set for Jan. 14-16 at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City.
The withdrawals, along with travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, caused the ISU to cancel the meet that would have been held three weeks before the Beijing Olympics.
