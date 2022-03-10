Canada's Isabelle Weidemann withdraws from World Cup final after testing positive for COVID-19

Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition.

The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women's 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season.

She currently sits first overall in World Cup long-distance rankings after winning three silver medals on the circuit this fall.

Weidemann was named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer at last month's Beijing Olympics after winning a medal of each colour.

'A positive test was bound to happen eventually'

"I'm disappointed to be missing the last competition of the year, but I also can't help but feel incredibly lucky," Weidemann said in a release. "I got to compete this fall on the World Cup circuit and at the Olympic Games; two incredible experiences that I don't take for granted.

"I've dodged COVID for the last two years, but with the amount of travelling that we do, a positive test was bound to happen eventually. I'm sad to be sitting this weekend out, but I'll definitely be cheering on my teammates from home."

