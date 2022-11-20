Canada's Connor Howe wins speed skating gold at World Cup in the Netherlands

Canadian speed skater Connor Howe took the gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol.

Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu finished 18th and 19th, respectively.

It's the second gold medal for Canada at the Heerenveen stop of the World Cup after Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500m on Saturday.

WATCH | Dubreuil skates to gold in Heerenveen:

Dubreuil wins 500m speed skating gold in Heerenveen Duration 3:29 Canadian Laurent Dubreuil topped the podium after finishing 0.11 seconds ahead of Japan's Wataru Morishige in the Netherlands.

Live coverage of the event continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.