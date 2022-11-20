Canada's Connor Howe wins speed skating gold at World Cup in the Netherlands
Canadian speed skater Connor Howe took the gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.
Canmore, Alta. native wins men's 1,500m event in 1:43.38
Canadian speed skater Connor Howe took the gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol.
Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu finished 18th and 19th, respectively.
It's the second gold medal for Canada at the Heerenveen stop of the World Cup after Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500m on Saturday.
WATCH | Dubreuil skates to gold in Heerenveen:
Live coverage of the event continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?