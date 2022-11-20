Content
Canada's Connor Howe wins speed skating gold at World Cup in the Netherlands

Canadian speed skater Connor Howe took the gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

Canmore, Alta. native wins men's 1,500m event in 1:43.38

Canada's Connor Howe, shown in this March 2022 file photo, captured a World Cup gold medal in the men's 1,500-metre final on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday. (File/The Associated Press)

The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol.

Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu finished 18th and 19th, respectively.

It's the second gold medal for Canada at the Heerenveen stop of the World Cup after Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500m on Saturday.

