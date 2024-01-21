Canada's Maltais, Dubreuil win gold at Four Continents speed skating championships

Canada added five more medals to its haul at the Four Continents speed skating championships on Saturday, including a pair of gold for the second straight day.

Laurent Dubreuil reached his second podium in as many days by winning the men's 500 metres, clocking a time of 34.19 seconds to narrowly beat Japan's Wataru Morishige (34.23) and Tatsuya Shinhama (34.28) at the Utah Olympic Oval.

The 31-year-old from Lévis, Que., helped Canada win gold in the men's team sprint on Friday, the opening day of competition in Kearns, Utah, near Salt Lake City.

Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., also topped the podium on Saturday, part of a 1-2 Canadian finish with fellow Olympic gold medallist Isabelle Weidemann in the women's 3,000m.

Maltais finished 0.96 seconds ahead of her compatriot in 4:01.71, while Mia Manganello of the United States took bronze (4:02.85).

Moose Jaw Sask., native Graeme Fish and Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen finished second and third, respectively, in a tight men's 5,000m.

Fish clocked 6:14.16, finishing just 0.02 seconds behind American Casey Dawson and 0.06 seconds ahead of Bloemen.

Fellow Calgarian Daniel Hall placed sixth with a personal-best time of 6:29.40.

Watch live coverage of the Four Continents speed skating championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, continuing Sunday at 4 p.m. ET with the women's team pursuit. Weidemann will join Maltais and Ivanie Blondin to reunite the gold-medal trio in the event.

Weidemann skipped the World Cup's two European stops last month to prepare for the closing North American leg of the season. It includes World Cup meets at the Utah Oval and in Quebec City the next two weeks before the world championships in Calgary in mid-February.

