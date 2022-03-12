Laurent Dubreuil 2nd in 500 at speed skating finals, can clinch season title on Sunday

Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil is in position to claim the season title in the men's 500 metres on Sunday after a second-place finish at the ISU speed skating finals on Saturday in Heerenven, Netherlands.

Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama won Saturday's race in 34.384 seconds, just ahead of both Dubreuil and Wataru Morishge, who finished in an identical time of 34.532.

The Levis, Que. native earned 108 points for the second-place finish, and has a 62 point lead over Shinhama, the next closest skater, in the season points standings. Shinhama took 120 points as the race winner.

Fellow Canadian Gilmore Junio finished in 35.293 for a 12th-place finish.

The skaters will compete in the final event in the discipline on Sunday, which you can watch on CBCSports.ca or the CBC Sports app, beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

Dubreuil won silver in the men's 1,000 at last month's Beijing Olympics, after a disappointing showing in his signature event. He finished fourth in the 500 in Beijing, the only time all season he missed the podium in the distance.