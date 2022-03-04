Skip to Main Content

Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championships

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title.

Levis, Que., native sat 1st in men's overall sprint standing following Thursday's races

Laurent Dubreuil, seen above, tested positive for COVID-19 at the ISU World Championships, Speed Skating Canada said Friday. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Speed Skating Canada released a statement from Dubreuil confirming the positive test shortly before Friday's races were set to begin.

Dubreuil sat first in the men's overall sprint standings following Thursday's races after winning the first 500-metre sprint and finishing third in the first 1,000-metre race.

Sprint champions are decided after two races over 500 metres and two over 1,000. The final sprint races were all scheduled to take place Friday.

Dubreuil, from Levis, Que., won silver in the men's 1,000 at last month's Beijing Olympics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|Corrections and Clarifications

