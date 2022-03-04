Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championships
Levis, Que., native sat 1st in men's overall sprint standing following Thursday's races
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title.
Speed Skating Canada released a statement from Dubreuil confirming the positive test shortly before Friday's races were set to begin.
Dubreuil sat first in the men's overall sprint standings following Thursday's races after winning the first 500-metre sprint and finishing third in the first 1,000-metre race.
Dubreuil, from Levis, Que., won silver in the men's 1,000 at last month's Beijing Olympics.
