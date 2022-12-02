Canadian speed skater Dubreuil wins gold at Four Continents Championships
Laurent Dubreuil skated to a gold medal in his hometown of Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships on Friday. The Canadian won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.
More to come.
