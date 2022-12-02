Content
Canadian speed skater Dubreuil wins gold at Four Continents Championships

Laurent Dubreuil skated to a gold medal in his hometown of Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships on Friday. The Canadian won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.

Quebec City native crosses the line in a time of 34.46

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, shown in this March 2022 file photo, took gold in the men's 500m on Friday in Quebec City. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Laurent Dubreuil skated to a gold medal in his hometown of Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships on Friday.

The Canadian won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.46 seconds.

More to come.

