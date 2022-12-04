Béatrice Lamarche captures speed skating silver, Canada's 10th Four Continents medal

Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with silver in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City.

She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191).

Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary.

On Friday, the 24-year-old earned bronze in the women's 3,000, obliterating her previous best in 4:10.666 for her first career senior international medal.

Sunday's performance made it 10 podium finishes for the Canadian team, including six on Friday.

Lamarche's father Benoit represented Canada at the 1984 and '88 Olympics while her cousin, Antoine Gagnon-Lamarche, has also competed at the national level for Canada.

