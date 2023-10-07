Content
Maltais, Howe capture 1,500m titles on Day 3 of Canadian long track championships

Valerie Maltais and Connor Howe had the golden touch in their respective 1,500-metre races on the third day of the Canadian long track speed skating championships on Saturday.

Action in Calgary concludes Sunday, streaming live on CBC Sports' digital platforms

Three female long track speed skaters wear black pants and red jackets after getting their medals.
From left: Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Valerie Maltais, and Béatrice Lamarche shared the podium in the women's 1,500-metre race at the Canadian long track speed skating championships on Saturday at the Olympic Oval in Calgary. (Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

Maltais, of La Baie, Que., won the women's title — besting a field of 23 skaters — with a time of 1:55.60. It was the 33-year-old Maltais's third medal in Calgary, having already won gold in the 3,000 and silver in the 5,000.

Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa, Ont., added silver (1:56.16) to a medal haul that that already included gold in the 5,000 and silver in the 3,000.

Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City claimed bronze (1:59.08).

"My race was really good today," Maltais said in a release. "I think I haven't skated under a 1:58.00 since before the Olympics, so I'm really happy that I focused on that a little bit more this summer because I wanted to be back in the World Cups and I want to build from that race and just get better."

In the men's event, Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to his second gold of the competition in a time of 1:43.16. Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, of Sherbrooke, Que., secured silver (1:43.82), and David La Rue, of Saint-Lambert, Que., earned the bronze (1:44.66).

Howe's victory followed his win in the 1,000 and a silver-medal finish in the 5,000.

"The mass start tomorrow, I don't really have a plan to race that if I can make it but I'll try to have fun with that one and then kind of focus on the 1000m, 1500m team pursuit this year at the World Cups," Howe said.

Watch live coverage of the Canadian long track championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, with the final day of action kicking off Sunday at noon ET.

