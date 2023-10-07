Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Blondin, Weidemann, Bloemen, Howe top podium at Canadian long track championships

vanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long track speed skating championships in Calgary.

Action in Calgary continues Saturday, streaming live on CBC Sports' digital platforms

The Canadian Press ·
A female long track speed skater skates with her hands behind her back while competing in a competition.
Canadian speed skater Ivanie Blondin, pictured at worlds last March, won the women's 1,000-metre event at the Canadian long track championships on Friday in Calgary. (Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)

Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long track speed skating championships in Calgary.

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women's 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., took silver (1:16.43), while Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., raced a personal best time of 1:16.68 for bronze.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won the men's 1,000 metre.

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., continued his medal streak by claiming silver in 1:08.08, one day after winning gold in the 500m. Three-time Olympian, and two-sport athlete, Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished third in 1:08.31.

Valerie Maltais of Chicoutimi, Que., earned silver (6:58.77) and Blondin added to her medal collection, finishing in 7:04.65 to claim bronze.

Calgary's Bloemen won the men's 10,000-metre race with a time of 13:06.95.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., earned silver in 13:13.39 and Jordan Belchos of Markham, Ont., secured bronze in 13:19.10.

Watch live coverage of the Canadian long track championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, with action continuing Saturday at noon ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now