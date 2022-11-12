Canadian gold medallist squad wins women's team pursuit race at long track World Cup
Quebec City's Dubreuil races to silver in men's 500-metre event
It didn't take long for the Olympic gold medal-winning trio of Valerie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin to get back on top of the podium.
The Canadian squad claimed the top spot in the women's team pursuit event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Saturday in Stavanger, Norway — the first of six World Cup events scheduled for the season.
The Olympic champions start the season where they left off by winning the first team pursuit of the season 👏.<br>——<br>Les championnes olympiques commencent la saison là où elles l'ont laissée en remportant la première poursuite par équipe de la saison 👏.<br>📽️: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/DAtiQ5dQCe">pic.twitter.com/DAtiQ5dQCe</a>—@SSC_PVC
Weidemann and Blondin, both from Ottawa, and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., posted a time of three minutes 01.810 seconds to edge the Dutch team by 0.48 seconds. Japan earned bronze finishing 1.09 seconds behind Canada.
The 32-year-old Blondin narrowly missed the podium in the 1500-metre event earlier on Saturday, finishing 0.06 seconds behind third-place Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands.
World record-holder Miho Takagi of Japan won the event.
The team pursuit gold marks the second medal of the season for Ottawa, Ont., native Weidemann, who won bronze in the women's 3000-metre event on Friday.
Blondin, who also hails from Ottawa, and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., also secured top-10 finishes in the event.
Dubreuil wins silver
Quebec City's Laurent Dubreuil started his season with a strong performance.
The 30-year-old overcame a slower opening split to secur the silver medal in the men's 500m with a time of 34.750.
Dubreuil finishing just 0.05 behind gold medallist Yuma Murakami of Japan. South Korea's Jun-Ho Kim rounded out the podium.
WATCH | Dubreuil skates to silver medal:
Christopher Fiola, also from Quebec City, finished seventh in the 500m on Saturday.
Graeme Fish was the lone top 10-finisher for Canada in the men's 5000m. The Moose Jaw, Sask., native crossed the finish line with a time of 6:31.263 to take 10th place.
With files from The Canadian Press
