Canadian gold medallist squad wins women's team pursuit race at long track World Cup

It didn't take long for the Olympic gold medal-winning trio of Valerie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin to get back on top of the podium.

The Canadian squad claimed the top spot in the women's team pursuit event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Saturday in Stavanger, Norway — the first of six World Cup events scheduled for the season.

The Olympic champions start the season where they left off by winning the first team pursuit of the season 👏.
——
Les championnes olympiques commencent la saison là où elles l'ont laissée en remportant la première poursuite par équipe de la saison 👏.

Weidemann and Blondin, both from Ottawa, and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., posted a time of three minutes 01.810 seconds to edge the Dutch team by 0.48 seconds. Japan earned bronze finishing 1.09 seconds behind Canada.

In February, the trio grabbed Canada's 1st-ever Olympic gold in team pursuit with an Olympic record time of 2:53.44. They also claimed three gold medals last World Cup season.



The 32-year-old Blondin narrowly missed the podium in the 1500-metre event earlier on Saturday, finishing 0.06 seconds behind third-place Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands.

World record-holder Miho Takagi of Japan won the event.

The team pursuit gold marks the second medal of the season for Ottawa, Ont., native Weidemann, who won bronze in the women's 3000-metre event on Friday.

Blondin, who also hails from Ottawa, and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., also secured top-10 finishes in the event.

Dubreuil wins silver

Quebec City's Laurent Dubreuil started his season with a strong performance.

The 30-year-old overcame a slower opening split to secur the silver medal in the men's 500m with a time of 34.750.

Dubreuil finishing just 0.05 behind gold medallist Yuma Murakami of Japan. South Korea's Jun-Ho Kim rounded out the podium.

WATCH | Dubreuil skates to silver medal:

Laurent Dubreuil wins silver medal at speed skating World Cup Duration 2:45 The 30-year-old Levis, Que. native finished with a time of 34.750 in the men's 500-metre competition at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event in Stavanger.

Dubreuil finished the 2021/22 World Cup circuit as the world champion in the 500m discipline, winning 10 medals over 12 races including gold in the Stavanger and Calgary stops.

Christopher Fiola, also from Quebec City, finished seventh in the 500m on Saturday.

Graeme Fish was the lone top 10-finisher for Canada in the men's 5000m. The Moose Jaw, Sask., native crossed the finish line with a time of 6:31.263 to take 10th place.