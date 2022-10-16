Blondin, Howe claim 1,500m titles at Canadian Long Track Championships

The third day of the Canadian Long Track Championships in Quebec City saw Ivanie Blondin and Connor Howe win gold in their respective 1,500m races at the Centre de glace Intact Assurance.

The three-time Olympian from Ottawa set a new track record in the event on Saturday with a time of one minute 55.509 seconds. It was her fifth medal and second national title of the competition after winning the women's 1,000m on Friday.

"It has been a long three days, but every race kept getting better and better. Today, I was focusing more on my technique," Blondin said.

"My coach Bart [Schouten] decided that he wasn't going to give me lap times to allow me to focus and execute the technical points that I wanted to work on, and things turned out really well!"

Fellow Olympian Isabelle Weidemann claimed silver (1:56.536), while Béatrice Lamarche captured bronze on home ice in 1:58.128.

The men's competition, meanwhile, featured plenty of drama right up until the finish line.

Howe won the national title in 1:44.770, while Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.094) took home silver after a late push saw him overtake Tyson Langelaar (1:45.649) for second place on the final lap.

Sarault wins pair of gold medals

Courtney Sarault picked up a pair of gold medals on Day 2 of the Canadian Short Track Championships earlier on Saturday in Quebec City.

The Moncton, N.B., native delivered a statement performance in the women's 1,000m-1 with a time of 1:30,823, beating fellow national team members Kim Boutin (1:30.907) and Claudia Gagnon (1:31.107).

Sarault also topped the podium in the women's 1,500m-2 event (2:36,484) beating Gagnon (2:36.517) and Renee Steenge (2:37.204).

In the men's competition, Montreal's Maxime Laoun finished first in the 1,000m-1 (1:27.196) after falling short of the A-Final in both of his distances on Friday.

Steven Dubois (1:27,248) won silver and Pascal Dion (1:27,272) won bronze.

Dubois, a two-time overall Canadian champion, followed it up with a gold medal in the men's 1500m-2 after passing Dion (2:20,548) and Laoun (2:20,676) on the final lap.

Dion sits atop the men's leaderboard with 18,000 points, while Sarault is the top women's short track skater with 14,275 points.