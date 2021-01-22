Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Coming Up

Watch snowboard cross World Cup from Italy

Watch the snowboard cross World Cup event in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Snowboard World Cup on CBC: Snowboard Cross - Chiesa in Valmalenco

CBC Sports

11 minutesVideo
Live in
11 minutes
The fast paced action of snowboard cross will be coming to you from Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

Click on the video player above to watch the World Cup snowboard cross event in Chiesa in Valmalenco

Live coverage begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Return Sunday at 8 a.m. ET for the mixed team sprint event.  

 

