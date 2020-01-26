Eliot Grondin scores 1st career World Cup snowboard cross medal
Snowboard cross racer Eliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., captured his first World Cup medal on Saturday at Big White in Kelowna, B.C.
'I'm pretty stoked about it, every race gets better,' says Canadian after race in Kelowna, B.C.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., resident finished second behind Italy's Omar Visintin. Alex Deibold of the United States claimed bronze.
Grondin was making his 20th career World Cup start, dating back to 2017.
The 18 year old feels he is getting better with every race.
"It was a close race. My second big final. My first podium. I'm pretty stoked," Grondin told CBC Sports.
Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C. was competing in his home province and finished eighth.
