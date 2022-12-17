Canadian snowboarder Megan Farrell races to parallel giant slalom bronze

Canada's Megan Farrell secured a podium spot at the Snowboard World Cup on Saturday, grabbing the bronze medal in the women's parallel giant slalom event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The 30-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native posted a time of one minute 20.39 seconds to edge Lucia Dalmasso of Italy in the small final.

In the big final, Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia struck gold while Ramona Theresia Hofmeister won silver.

Farrell, who competed in Beijing 2022, qualified by finishing fourth in the first run with a time of 39.35 and ninth in the second go with a 1:20.39 run.

WATCH l Farrell races to World Cup bronze in parallel giant slalom small final: