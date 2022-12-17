Canadian snowboarder Megan Farrell races to parallel giant slalom bronze
Canada's Megan Farrell secured a podium spot at the Snowboard World Cup on Saturday, grabbing the bronze medal in the women's parallel giant slalom event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Richmond Hill, Ont. native edges Italy's Lucia Dalmasso in small final for podium spot
Canada's Megan Farrell secured a podium spot at the Snowboard World Cup on Saturday, grabbing the bronze medal in the women's parallel giant slalom event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
The 30-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native posted a time of one minute 20.39 seconds to edge Lucia Dalmasso of Italy in the small final.
In the big final, Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia struck gold while Ramona Theresia Hofmeister won silver.
Farrell, who competed in Beijing 2022, qualified by finishing fourth in the first run with a time of 39.35 and ninth in the second go with a 1:20.39 run.
WATCH l Farrell races to World Cup bronze in parallel giant slalom small final:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?