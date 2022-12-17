Content
Canadian snowboarder Megan Farrell races to parallel giant slalom bronze

Canada's Megan Farrell secured a podium spot at the Snowboard World Cup on Saturday, grabbing the bronze medal in the women's parallel giant slalom event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Richmond Hill, Ont. native edges Italy's Lucia Dalmasso in small final for podium spot

CBC Sports ·
A snowboarder slides in an Olympic track. Her legs are flexed and her arms are open wide in order to get balance as she takes on a turn.
Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., seen competing in Beijing 2022, earned bronze in the FIS Snowboard World Cup's women's parallel giant slalom event on Saturday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

The 30-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native posted a time of one minute 20.39 seconds to edge Lucia Dalmasso of Italy in the small final.

In the big final, Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia struck gold while Ramona Theresia Hofmeister won silver.

Farrell, who competed in Beijing 2022, qualified by finishing fourth in the first run with a time of 39.35 and ninth in the second go with a 1:20.39 run.

WATCH l Farrell races to World Cup bronze in parallel giant slalom small final:

Ontario's Megan Farrell earns bronze in World Cup parallel giant slalom

1 hour ago
Duration 2:36
The Richmond Hill, Ont. native edged Italy's Lucia Dalmasso with a time of 1:20.39 to reach the podium at the FIS Snowboard World Cup stop in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Comments

