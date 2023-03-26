Content
Snowboarder Grondin claims bronze, ends World Cup season with 2nd straight podium

The final race of the men's World Cup snowboard cross season came down to another photo finish and it was Canada's Éliot Grondin who took bronze.

Sainte-Marie, Que., native won gold Saturday at home course in Beaupré

CBC Sports ·
Eliot Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., stands in front of his home crowd at the FIS snowboard cross world cup event.
Éliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., stands in front of his home crowd at the snowboard cross World Cup event at Mont-Sainte-Anne resort in Beaupre, Que. Grondin clinched third overall in the World Cup standings with bronze on Sunday. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., crossed the line just behind Germany's Martin Noerl, who won gold and American Jake Vedder, with silver, in Sunday's big final at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.

The 21-year-old Canadian Olympic silver medallist finished the World Cup season third in the overall standings with 399 points.

Grondin, who captured gold in a photo finish at the line on the same course Saturday, trailed Italy's Omar Visintin for third by five points entering the last race of the campaign. 

WATCH | Grondin reaches podium for 2nd straight day:

Quebec's Grondin reaches World Cup snowboard cross podium for 2nd straight day

2 hours ago
Duration 3:34
Éliot Grondin from Sainte-Marie, Que., claims the bronze medal in the men's World Cup snowboard cross big final at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que., a day after winning gold on the same course.

Noerl secured the men's overall title with the victory and ended the season at 510 points.

Fellow Canadian Evan Bichon of Mackenzie, B.C., finished 13th.

Josie Baff of Australia came across the line ahead of Austria's Pia Zerkhold and France's Chloé Trespeuch, respectively, for gold in the women's event. 

Saturday's race winner Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain claimed the women's overall title with 723 points.

Audrey McManiman of St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., collected 166 points for 15th.

WATCH | Grondin captures World Cup snowboard cross gold on Saturday:

Quebec's Éliot Grondin claims World Cup snowboard cross gold on home soil

1 day ago
Duration 3:31
Sainte-Marie, Que., native Éliot Grondin finishes first in the men's World Cup snowboard cross big final at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort.
Comments

