Snowboarder Grondin claims bronze, ends World Cup season with 2nd straight podium
Sainte-Marie, Que., native won gold Saturday at home course in Beaupré
The final race of the men's World Cup snowboard cross season came down to another photo finish and it was Canada's Éliot Grondin who took bronze.
Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., crossed the line just behind Germany's Martin Noerl, who won gold and American Jake Vedder, with silver, in Sunday's big final at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.
The 21-year-old Canadian Olympic silver medallist finished the World Cup season third in the overall standings with 399 points.
Grondin, who captured gold in a photo finish at the line on the same course Saturday, trailed Italy's Omar Visintin for third by five points entering the last race of the campaign.
WATCH | Grondin reaches podium for 2nd straight day:
Noerl secured the men's overall title with the victory and ended the season at 510 points.
Fellow Canadian Evan Bichon of Mackenzie, B.C., finished 13th.
Josie Baff of Australia came across the line ahead of Austria's Pia Zerkhold and France's Chloé Trespeuch, respectively, for gold in the women's event.
Saturday's race winner Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain claimed the women's overall title with 723 points.
Audrey McManiman of St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., collected 166 points for 15th.
WATCH | Grondin captures World Cup snowboard cross gold on Saturday:
