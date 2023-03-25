Canada's Grondin wins World Cup snowboard cross gold on home snow in photo finish
21-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., is currently 4th in overall World Cup standings
Canada's Éliot Grondin claimed gold on Saturday after a photo finish in the men's World Cup snowboard cross event at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.
Grondin, a 21-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., finished ahead of Austria's Jakob Dusek at the line, while Spain's Lucas Eguibar took bronze.
Grondin, who won the final World Cup event last season and silver at the Beijing Olympics, is now fourth in the men's overall World Cup standings with 339 points.
Italy's Omar Visintin is currently third with 344.
WATCH | Canada's Grondin captures World Cup snowboard cross gold:
Fellow Canadian Evan Bichon of Mackenzie, B.C., finished 12th, while Colby Graham of Prince George, B.C., was 17th.
Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes crossed the line ahead of France's Chloé Trespeuch and Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., respectively, for gold in the women's competition.
Audrey McManiman of St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., was 16th.
Live coverage of the World Cup season finale at Mont-Sainte-Anne begins Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
