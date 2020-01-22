Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup snowboard cross from Big White

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Coming Up

Watch live action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in Big White ski resort in Kelowna, B.C.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The top snowboard cross athletes will be jumping, flying and racing to the finish line from the Big White Resort in Kelowna, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup snowboard cross event at Big Whie ski resort in Kelowna, B.C.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

For more snowboard cross coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

