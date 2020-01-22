Watch World Cup snowboard cross from Big White
Watch live action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in Big White ski resort in Kelowna, B.C.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
For more snowboard cross coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET