Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboarding
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup snowboarding from Laax, Switzerland.
Program begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the snowboard World Cup event in Laax Switzerland.
Program begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.