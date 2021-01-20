Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboarding

Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup snowboarding from Laax, Switzerland.

Program begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboarding World Cup on CBC: Snowboard Halfpipe - Laax

Watch world class snowboard halfpipe in Laax, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the snowboard World Cup event in Laax Switzerland. 

Program begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. 

 

 

