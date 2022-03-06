Skip to Main Content

Blouin, Baird claim top spots for Canada on World Cup slopestyle podium at Bakuriani

Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird captured the top two spots on the podium at a snowboard slopestyle World Cup on Sunday.

Canadian duo only athletes to break 70 point barrier

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Laurie Blouin, seen here during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, won gold in the women's slopestyle event at the world cup on Sunday, just ahead of fellow Canadian Jasmine Baird. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The victory was redemption for Blouin, a 25-year-old from Quebec City, who narrowly missed the medal podium at last month's Tokyo Olympics.

She won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and was considered a strong medal favourite for Tokyo.

Blouin scored 76.25 points for the victory. Baird, a 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored 70.00 points for silver.

Bianca Gisler of Switzerland was third (67.25).

Canada owns the podium in Georgia:

Canada's Blouin and Baird finish 1-2 at World Cup Snowboard slopestyle in Bakuriani

7 hours ago
Duration 2:52
Quebec City's Laurie Blouin takes first, Georgetown, Ont., Jasmine Baird places second in World Cup Snowboard slopestyle at Bakuriani, Georgia. 2:52
