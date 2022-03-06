Blouin, Baird claim top spots for Canada on World Cup slopestyle podium at Bakuriani
Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird captured the top two spots on the podium at a snowboard slopestyle World Cup on Sunday.
Canadian duo only athletes to break 70 point barrier
The victory was redemption for Blouin, a 25-year-old from Quebec City, who narrowly missed the medal podium at last month's Tokyo Olympics.
She won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and was considered a strong medal favourite for Tokyo.
Blouin scored 76.25 points for the victory. Baird, a 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored 70.00 points for silver.
Bianca Gisler of Switzerland was third (67.25).
Canada owns the podium in Georgia:
