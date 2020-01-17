Skip to Main Content
Sebastien Toutant wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle gold

Canada's Sebastien Toutant scored gold at a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland, on Friday.

Canadian crashed in training but perseveres for podium finish

Canada's Sebastian Toutant, shown in this January 2019 file photo, won gold at a World Cup slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland, on Friday. (File/Getty Images)

Canada's Sebastien Toutant scored gold at a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland on Friday.

The L'Assomption, Que., native scored 87.25 points in his second run to reach the top of the podium.

"I took a really heavy slam in practice [and was] questioning if I was going to compete in the final, but I'm glad I did," Toutant said after the event.

Americans Redmond Gerard (85.45) and Justus Henkes (82.33) took silver and bronze, respectively.

You can watch more live World Cup snowboard coverage on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the halfpipe event.

