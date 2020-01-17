Sebastien Toutant wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle gold

Canada's Sebastien Toutant scored gold at a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland on Friday.

The L'Assomption, Que., native scored 87.25 points in his second run to reach the top of the podium.

"I took a really heavy slam in practice [and was] questioning if I was going to compete in the final, but I'm glad I did," Toutant said after the event.

Here is my run from Semifinals today at Laax Open! The Final is Friday 🥊🤟🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItsOn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItsOn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slopestyle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slopestyle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsgetit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsgetit</a> <a href="https://t.co/zjz9AIRxKR">pic.twitter.com/zjz9AIRxKR</a> —@SebToots

Americans Redmond Gerard (85.45) and Justus Henkes (82.33) took silver and bronze, respectively.

You can watch more live World Cup snowboard coverage on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the halfpipe event.