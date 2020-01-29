Watch World Cup snowboard halfpipe from Mammoth Mountain
Watch as some of the world's best snowboarders compete at the World Cup stop at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Cup snowboard event in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the halfpipe competition.
Return on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET for the slopestyle event.
For more snowboard coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.