Canadian Harle reaches podium for 2nd straight week in World Cup ski big air

For the second week in a row, Teal Harle has reached the podium on the World Cup circuit for big air freestyle skiing.

The 23 year old from Campbell River, B.C., took home the bronze with a total score of 185.25 in a closely-contested contest on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.edallist Antoine Adelisse of France (186.50) and 2.25 points behind the champion Alexander Hall of the United States (187.50).

Just last week, at the venue for the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Harle took second during another World Cup event. There, he uncorked a switch 1800 — a backwards takeoff with five full rotations — for the first time in his career as one of his two scored jumps.

WATCH | Harle soars to World Cup bronze in Atlanta:

Canada's Teal Harle finishes 3rd in Atlanta with a total score of 185.25. 3:43

This latest podium finish in Atlanta is the fifth of the Harle's World Cup career.

In the women's event, Megan Oldham was the only Canadian competing in Atlanta. The 18 year old from Parry Sound, Ont., finished in sixth with 77.75 points.