Watch World Cup big air from Atlanta

Watch as some of the world's best snowboarders and skiers compete at the World Cup stop in Atlanta.

Live coverage begins with snowboarders

CBC Sports ·
Snowboard Big Air is coming to you live from the Suntrust Park in Atlanta, GA. 0:00

Click on the video player above Friday at 7 p.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup big air event in Atlanta.

The snowboarders get first crack at the event, with the skiers taking over on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

 

 

 

