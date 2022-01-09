Canada's Sébastien Toutant leads snowboard slopestyle World Cup standings after 5th place finish

Canada's Sébastien Toutant remained atop the snowboard slopestyle World Cup standings after finishing fifth at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday in the second event of the season.

The 29-year-old from L'Assomption, Que., posted a score of 69.18 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., to finish one spot behind top Canadian Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., (69.60).

Reigning Olympic champion Redmond Gerard of the U.S. won gold on home snow after scoring 82.88, while Niek van der Velden of the Netherlands claimed silver with 76.56. New Zealand's Tiarn Collins rounded out the podium (73.44).

Gerard topped the slopestyle podium at the 2018 Olympic Games to become the youngest men's snowboarding gold medallist in Olympic history, while Toutant captured big air gold at the same Olympics.

Fellow 2018 Olympian Mark McMorris of Regina finished ninth with a score of 61.80. The 28-year-old won slopestyle bronze at both the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, with the latter coming just 11 months after his catastrophic snowboard crash in the B.C. backcountry.

Fellow Canadians Francis Jobin of Quebec City and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., finished 35th and 39th, respectively.

Toutant claimed the first slopestyle gold medal of the World Cup season in Calgary on the first day of the year.

He holds top spot in the slopestyle World Cup standings with 145 points, followed by Gerard with 100 and van der Velden with 93. McMorris is fifth with 45 points.

Anderson wins women's slopestyle gold

The women's event also saw an American come out on top as Jamie Anderson won gold after posting a score of 86.32 on her second run to deny New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who held top spot after earning 82.50 on her first run.

Japanese phenom Kokomo Murase won bronze with a score of 77.94 on her opening run.

No Canadians competed in the women's race.

The third of six snowboard World Cup events will be held next weekend in Laax, Switzerland