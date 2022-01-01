Canada's Sébastien Toutant strikes gold at snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary
Laurie Blouin posts impressive 2nd run to grab bronze on women's event
Canada's Sébastien Toutant started off the Olympic year by claiming a gold medal in style at the Snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.
The L'Assomption, Que., native, an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, posted the two best scores of the day with runs of 86.86 and 86.35.
Mons Roisland of Norway had an 84.50 effort in his second run for silver. Luke Winkelmann of the U.S. got bronze having achieved an 83.20 score in his first go.
Canadian Mark McMorris finished 1.24 shy of a podium place in fourth.
GOLDEN start to 2022 🥇🇨🇦<br><br>Sébastien Toutant takes GOLD in the World Cup snowboard slopestyle event at Calgary's snow rodeo ❄️🤠 <a href="https://t.co/mSvonZmj6N">pic.twitter.com/mSvonZmj6N</a>—@CBCOlympics
In the women's event, Laurie Blouin captured the bronze medal for her first World Cup podium since winning gold on the same hill in 2020.
Kokomo Murase (77.58) and Miyabi Onitsuka (77.18), both from Japan, claimed gold and silver, respectively.
Blouin was the only Canadian woman competing in the final.
Laurie Blouin 🇨🇦 lands BRONZE 🥉 at Calgary's snow rodeo ❄️<br><br>It's her first World Cup podium since winning gold on the same hill in 2020 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/E1CBXbZXn7">pic.twitter.com/E1CBXbZXn7</a>—@CBCOlympics
