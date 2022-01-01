Skip to Main Content
Snowboard·New

Canada's Sébastien Toutant strikes gold at snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary

Laurie Blouin started off the Olympic year with a bronze medal at the Snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Laurie Blouin posts impressive 2nd run to grab bronze on women's event

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Sébastien Toutant, seen competing at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colo., in March, claimed a gold medal at the Snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Canada's Sébastien Toutant started off the Olympic year by claiming a gold medal in style at the Snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

The L'Assomption, Que., native, an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, posted the two best scores of the day with runs of 86.86 and 86.35.

Mons Roisland of Norway had an 84.50 effort in his second run for silver. Luke Winkelmann of the U.S. got bronze having achieved an 83.20 score in his first go.

Canadian Mark McMorris finished 1.24 shy of a podium place in fourth.

In the women's event, Laurie Blouin captured the bronze medal for her first World Cup podium since winning gold on the same hill in 2020.

The 2018 Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion missed one landing in her first run but recovered in the second go to achieve 75.73 points.

Kokomo Murase (77.58) and Miyabi Onitsuka (77.18), both from Japan, claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Blouin was the only Canadian woman competing in the final.

Action continues on Saturday for men's and women's ski halfpipe finals at 8 p.m. ET.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now