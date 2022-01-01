Canada's Sébastien Toutant claims gold at men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Sébastien Toutant posted the two best runs of the day to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Toutant, of L'Assomption, Que., an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, scored 86.86 in his second run to secure the victory.

With Toutant included, five accomplished snowboarders — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Liam Brearley and Darcy Sharpe — are fighting for four Olympic spots in slopestyle and big air.

None have reached the podium in two big air World Cup events this season. Calgary's Snow Rodeo represents the first of three slopestyle events on the schedule before Beijing 2022.

Mons Roisland of Norway had an 84.50 effort in his second run for silver. Luke Winkelmann of the U.S. took bronze having achieved an 83.20 score in his first go.

McMorris finished 1.24 shy of a podium place in fourth.

Blouin gets bronze medal on 2nd run

In the women's event, Laurie Blouin captured bronze for her first World Cup podium since winning gold on the same hill in 2020.

The 2018 Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion, missed one landing in her first run but recovered in the second to achieve 75.73 points.

Kokomo Murase (77.58) and Miyabi Onitsuka (77.18), both from Japan, claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Blouin was the only Canadian woman competing in the final.

Action continues on Saturday with the men's and women's ski halfpipe finals at 8 p.m. ET.