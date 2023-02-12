Content
Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe won men's World Cup slopestyle gold Sunday in Calgary. The Comox, B.C., native's victory was the first of his career in slopestyle.

Laurie Blouin, Jasmine Baird claim silver and bronze, respectively

A male snowboarder soars through the air over a rail.
Comox, B.C., native Darcy Sharpe, seen above during the Winter X Games in Aspen, Col., on Jan. 27, earned the first World Cup slopestyle win of his career on Sunday in Calgary. (Kelsey Brunner/The Associated Press)

The 27-year-old from Comox, B.C., posted a winning score of 88.85 points in the second of his three runs. Sharpe's victory was the first of his career in slopestyle.

Dusty Henricksen of the United States was second with 82.66 and Sharpe's Canadian teammate, Cameron Spalding of Moonstone, Ont., claimed bronze with 77.33.

Fellow Canadians Liam Brearley and Truth Smith also qualified for the final, finishing 13th and 18th, respectively.

Julia Marino of the United States won women's gold ahead of runner-up Laurie Blouin of Quebec City and bronze medallist Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont.

WATCH | Blouin claims slopestyle silver on home snow: 

Blouin grabs slopestyle silver in Calgary

2 hours ago
Duration 2:22
Canadian Laurie Blouin finished second at the Snowboard World Cup event in Alberta on Saturday.

Marino won with a score of 78.36 points. Blouin scored 76.41 just ahead of Baird with 76.21.

Blouin won slopestyle silver in her Olympic debut at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Calgary's World Cup was an international warmup for the world championship Feb. 19 to March 5 in Bakuriani, Georgia.

WATCH | Baird reaches slopestyle podium: 

Canada's Baird takes home snowboard slopestyle bronze

2 hours ago
Duration 2:36
Jasmine Baird finished just behind fellow Canadian Laurie Blouin at the Snowboard World Cup event in Calgary.

