Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver in Calgary

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking claimed silver in the women's World Cup snowboard halfpipe on Friday in Calgary.

The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., had a top score of 86 points.

Japan's Mitsuki Ono stood atop the podium with 89.75. Switzerland's Berenice Wicki (72.50) narrowly edged 17-year-old Calgarian Brooke D'Hondt (72.25) for bronze.

Four Canadian women reached Friday night's final, but no Canadian men advanced.

Felicity Geremia (43.50) and Jenna Walker (32.75), who finished in the bottom two spots, were the others who competed in the women's final eight under the lights.

Japan's Hirano soars to gold in men's final

In the men's final, Japan's Ruka Hirano struck gold with a high score of 88.50.

Australia's Valentino Guseli finished 6.50 points out of first but beat out Japan's Shuichiro Shigeno by 0.25 for silver.

Calgary's snowboard World Cup continues with men's and women's slopestyle qualifying Saturday followed by Sunday evening's final.

Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Calgary's event is the final international warm-up for the world snowboard championship starting next week in Bakuriani, Georgia.