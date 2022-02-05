Skip to Main Content

3-time Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White says Beijing 2022 will be final competition

American snowboarder Shaun White, who became the face of the sport by winning three gold medals, said on Saturday the Beijing Olympics would be his last snowboarding competition and that he would retire from all contests.

35-year-old American blames lingering injuries for cause of upcoming retirement

Shaun White, seen above, says the Beijing 2022 Olympics will be the final snowboarding competition of his legendary career. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"I think this will be my, well this will be my last competition too, which is pretty special," White, 35, told a news conference.

White, competing at his fifth Olympics here, had already said Beijing would be his last appearance on the Olympic stage.

White, who won halfpipe golds at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Games, said knee and back issues had lingered, forcing him to pull out of competitions and miss training.

"It's this and it's that, all these things are major things that brought me to this conclusion," he said.

White is the oldest member of the United States snowboarding team. He said he was still in Beijing to compete, explaining that he had been visualizing the runs he would put down during the events next week.

White said he was "enjoying every moment" of being in Beijing.

