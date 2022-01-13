Snowboarding legend Shaun White all but wraps up spot in his 5th Olympics
American overcomes recent COVID-19 diagnosis, broken binding to reach Beijing
Shaun White all but wrapped up a spot in his fifth Olympics on Thursday when he qualified for the finals of a contest in Switzerland and his nearest American pursuer failed to move on.
White finished fifth in the qualifying round, while Chase Blackwell failed to make it to Saturday's 12-man final.
It means White, who came into the event as the fourth-ranked American in the World Snowboard Points List, cannot fall further down in that ranking, while Blackwell, who was fifth, cannot move up. The U.S. has four spots on the men's halfpipe team and is expected to use those rankings to fill out the last three spots.
Taylor Gold has already secured a spot with a podium finish at a qualifying event in Colorado last month. Chase Josey and Lucas Foster are also in line to earn spots.
White can still use Saturday's final to build confidence. It's a final that will feature the top three finishers from the last Olympics — White, Japan's Ayumu Hirano and Australia's Scotty James.
White is in pursuit of his fourth Olympic gold medal. However, his lead-up to the Beijing Games has been rough. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, the lingering effects of which forced him to pull out of last week's qualifier in Mammoth Mountain, Calif. Earlier, a broken binding hampered his run at the Dew Tour in Colorado.
OLYMPIC UPDATE!! <a href="https://t.co/Ai0igK9voJ">pic.twitter.com/Ai0igK9voJ</a>—@shaunwhite
He made a last-minute decision to travel to this week's World Cup event in Switzerland, which is the last contest before coaches pick the U.S. team. The team is expected to be chosen next week and finalized no later than Jan. 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?