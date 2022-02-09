Canada's Meryeta O'Dine rides to bronze in women's snowboard cross

Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C. won the first Olympic medal of her career, capturing bronze in the women's snowboard cross competition, sharing the podium with gold-medal winner Lindsey Jacobellis, of the U.S., and France's Chloe Trespeuch, who earned silver.

Winning Canada's seventh medal of Beijing 2022, the 24-year-old becomes the first Canadian to medal in the event since Sochi 2014 when Dominique Maltais won silver. No Canadian has won gold since Maëlle Ricker won Canada's first ever Olympic title in women's snowboard cross at Vancouver 2010.

Ricker, 43, is Canada's lone Olympic snowboard cross gold medallist, and is a coach with the Canadian team at Beijing 2022.

WATCH | Meryeta O'Dine wins bronze in women's snowboard cross: