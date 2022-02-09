Skip to Main Content
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine rides to bronze in women's snowboard cross

Meryeta O'Dine won the first Olympic medal of her career, capturing bronze in the women's snowboard cross competition.

24-year-old from Prince Goerge, B.C., wins 1st Olympic medal, Canada's 7th of Games

Ben Steiner · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Meryeta O'dine, seen above, captured bronze in in women's snowboard cross on Wednesday. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C. won the first Olympic medal of her career, capturing bronze in the women's snowboard cross competition, sharing the podium with gold-medal winner Lindsey Jacobellis, of the U.S., and France's Chloe Trespeuch, who earned silver.

Winning Canada's seventh medal of Beijing 2022, the 24-year-old becomes the first Canadian to medal in the event since Sochi 2014 when Dominique Maltais won silver. No Canadian has won gold since Maëlle Ricker won Canada's first ever Olympic title in women's snowboard cross at Vancouver 2010.

Ricker, 43, is Canada's lone Olympic snowboard cross gold medallist, and is a coach with the Canadian team at Beijing 2022.

WATCH | Meryeta O'Dine wins bronze in women's snowboard cross:

Meryeta O'Dine claims snowboard cross bronze at Beijing 2022

24 minutes ago
Duration 5:25
Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., finishes third in the women's snowboard cross big final at the Beijing Olympics. 5:25
