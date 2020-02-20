Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard slopestyle

Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard slopestyle World Cup event in Calgary.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard World Cup slopestyle event in Calgary.

