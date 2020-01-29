Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard slopestyle

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard slopestyle World Cup event in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
With moves called "Canadian Bacon," "HoHo," and "The Crippler" Snowboard Slopestyle is a sport that you have to watch just for the nomenclature alone. 0:00

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard World Cup slopestyle event in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard World Cup slopestyle event in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

